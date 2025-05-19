Patrick Industries announces new president

Patrick Industries has announced that Jake Petkovich will rejoin Patrick as president of the company’s marine division, succeeding Rick Reyenger, effective May 19. Reyenger will move to a strategic advisory role to support continuity and ensure a smooth and seamless transition across the company’s marine businesses.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jake back to the Patrick family,” said Andy Nemeth, chief executive officer of Patrick Industries. “Jake is an experienced, driven outdoor enthusiast and leader who knows our marine businesses well and brings passion, energy, and proven strategic and financial acumen to this role. I am confident that under his leadership, our businesses will continue to grow, innovate and perform, providing exceptional service and solutions to our customers while improving our efficiency as we focus on delivering value to our shareholders through our strategic diversification.”

Petkovich recently served as the chief financial officer of Indicor, LLP, a global industrial solutions company, from 2023 to the present. He previously served as executive vice president of finance and chief financial officer and treasurer of Patrick from 2020 to 2023.

“I also want to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to Rick for his friendship, tireless contributions, and years of dedicated and passionate service to Patrick,” Nemeth continued. “Rick has played a vital role in helping shape our marine business strategy, leveraging his extensive industry experience, business acuity, and strong customer relationships. Since joining Patrick through our 2018 acquisition of Marine Accessories Corporation, he has helped lead the successful integration and growth of several marine businesses, establishing a solid foundation of innovation, performance, and service within our marine platform. We are excited that Rick is staying on in his new advisory role, where he will continue to offer valuable guidance, mentorship, and support to Jake and the team in our Better Together culture.”