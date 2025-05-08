Skeeter and Yamaha to host annual bass tournament in June

Skeeter Boats and Yamaha will host the 31st annual Skeeter Owners Bass Tournament on Lake Fork, June 7-8. The tournament will take place at Lake Fork Marina and Hotel in Alba, Texas, and welcomes thousands of Skeeter boat owners for two days of fishing, prizes and community.

“This tournament is where the Skeeter family comes together,” said Chris Brown, brand marketing manager of Skeeter Boats. “It’s about more than big bass, it’s about celebrating our shared love for fishing, family and the outdoors.”

Anglers will compete for more than $250,000 in cash and prizes in an individual Big Bass tournament format. Each angler may weigh in one fish per hour, with prizes awarded to the top 10 fish each hour, both Saturday and Sunday, giving anglers 130 chances to win.

The angler who catches the biggest bass overall will win a 2025 Skeeter FXR20 Apex Edition with a Yamaha VMAX SHO 250 outboard. The largest bass under the slot limit earns the winner a 2025 Yamaha Viking VI EPS Ranch side-by-side.

During Friday’s check-in and registration, anglers will have the opportunity to meet and receive autographs from some of the top names in professional bass fishing including Skeeter/Yamaha Pro Anglers Easton Fothergill, Jason Christie, Brandon Palaniuk, Scott Canterbury, Bryant Smith, Mark Menendez, Cliff Pace, John Garrett, Ray Hanselman, Carl Jocumsen, Drew Cook, Justin Atkins and Tyler Williams.

All anglers must register to participate, with on-site registration available June 6 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT and June 7 from 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. CDT. The entry fee is $150 per person and covers both days of competition if submitted by May 31. Registration forms submitted after this deadline will include an additional $20 on-site registration fee.

In addition to hourly payouts, the tournament features several special divisions to recognize standout performances across a range of participants. The Lady Anglers Division will award prizes to the top three female competitors based on their biggest fish. The Senior Division, open to anglers ages 65 and older, will honor the top three overall biggest fish caught. For younger participants, the Junior Division (age 13 and under) will award prizes to the top four overall biggest fish weighed in by junior anglers. These divisions ensure that anglers of all ages and experience levels have a chance to compete and be recognized.