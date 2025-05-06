Yamaha supports Georgia DNR with boat and outboard donation

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit has donated three new G3 boats, 25-horsepower outboards and trailers to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for use on state waters. The boats will help the Georgia DNR with customer assistance, enforcement, education, inspection, emergency response or management efforts. The Georgia DNR plans to deploy the boats on Lake Lanier, High Falls State Park and the Marben Public Fishing Area.

“Boats are a critical need for an agency like the Georgia DNR,” said Ted Will, division director of Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources. “To put it simply, we could not fully do all the tasks required to serve the citizens of Georgia without the use of boats, so this donation is a much-welcomed addition to our ‘tool chest’ of resources. Partners like Yamaha are invaluable to our agency, and we’re grateful for their continued support of the Georgia DNR.”

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit donated three vessels, outboards and trailers:

One, G3 1860VBW boat with a 25-horsepower outboard (for use by Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division)

Two, G3 17-foot CCJ boats with 25-horsepower outboards (one for use by Georgia DNR Law Enforcement and one for use by Georgia DNR State Parks and Historic Sites)

“During an emergency or natural disaster, it is critical that our team has access to the best equipment in order to carry out the job successfully,” said Col. Mike England, division director of Georgia DNR Law Enforcement. “Yamaha appreciates the importance of these situations and understands our need for safe, reliable vessels. The donation of these boats could ultimately save lives down the road.”

The Georgia DNR has statewide responsibilities for the management and conservation of Georgia’s natural and cultural resources. Most of this work is conducted by DNR’s five operating divisions that have statutory authority over the management and protection of Georgia’s natural and cultural resources. The Divisions also provide technical assistance, education and outreach and other programming relevant to their missions.

“Yamaha’s relationship with the Georgia DNR goes back more than a decade and, like the Georgia DNR, Yamaha is dedicated to protecting our state’s public waterways,” said John O’Keefe, senior specialist, government relations, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “The work they do is critical for the safety of boaters in our state as well as for the conservation of the natural resources in our backyard. It’s an honor to play a small role in empowering the efforts of the Georgia DNR.”