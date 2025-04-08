Mark’s Leisure Time Marine expands in New York

Marks Leisure Time Marine, a six-time Top 100 Dealer in North America, has announced the expansion of its Canandaigua, New York location.

Two years after acquiring the property, the company is developing a state-of-the-art service center and a new showroom to serve its growing customer base in the Finger Lakes region. In 2006, it started as a 5,000 square-foot family-owned and operated marina on Conesus Lake, and it is now a full-service 27,000 square-foot powerhouse across three locations.

Originally purchased as a sales location, Marks Leisure Time Marine has made significant strides in enhancing its operations to meet the needs of both new boat buyers and current owners. The new service center will provide a full suite of repair services, including Mercury and Ilmor engine servicing, electrical repairs, and routine maintenance. This expansion allows the company to offer customers a one-stop shop for both purchasing and maintaining their vessels.

The new showroom will feature a modern, spacious display area where customers can view the latest models and innovations in recreational boating and enjoy an exceptional customer experience.

The project is expected to be completed in early summer 2025, and the company looks forward to unveiling the new facilities to the public at their Grand Opening Event in June.