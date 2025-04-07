TowBoatUS location opens in Tennessee

A TowBoatUS location has opened on Douglas Lake in Tennessee, offering the first 24/7 towing service for Douglas Lake boaters. The recreational boat towing port is owned by Captain Shaun Curtis, who has TowBoatUS operations on nearby Fort Loudoun/Tellico Lake and in Mobile, Alabama.

Curtis decided to open a full-time TowBoatUS Douglas Lake port after getting frequent requests for assistance. “A lot of my friends who surf and fish there would say to me, ‘Man, I wish you guys were on Douglas,’” Curtis said. “We would respond to dispatches by trailer from Fort Loudoun/Tellico. It now greatly shortens our response for members being here full-time.”

Curtis homeports a 21-foot towboat with “TowBoatUS” letters at Mountain Cove Marina.