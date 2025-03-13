RBFF expands Board of Directors 

The Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF) has announced the newest members of its Board of Directors: Toby O’Rourke, president and CEO of Kampgrounds of America, Douglas Craven, natural resources director of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, Wayne Hubbard, host and producer of the award-winning program Urban American Outdoors, and Ronnie Green, professional angler and host of A Fishing Story.



“We are thrilled to welcome Toby, Douglas, Wayne and Ronnie to our Board of Directors,” said Dave Chanda, president and CEO of RBFF. “Outdoor recreation has seen extensive growth since the pandemic with a record 175 million Americans seeking activities in the outdoors such as camping, hiking and fishing, with more casual participants than ever. Our new board members bring deep experience in leveraging a variety of strategies to meet and engage audiences and keep them connected to the outdoors. Their expertise will be vital as we work to drive and retain new increases in fishing and boating participation.”

O’Rourke is known as a thought leader and visionary in the outdoor recreation industry. Before assuming the role president and CEO at KOA, she served as the company’s chief operations officer and sr. vice president of marketing. In her 15 years with KOA, she has fueled the modernization of the company through digital marketing and technology. Before KOA, O’Rourke held positions in consumer product goods and consulting.

Craven has more than 20 years of experience managing natural resources as the director of the natural resources department of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, located in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. In his role, he manages the Tribe’s 336 square mile reservation and oversees the fishing and hunting licensing for Tribal members. Craven has also worked with many partner organizations serving on the boards of the MSU Environmental and Natural Resource Governance, Getting Kids Outdoors Emmet County, Great Lakes Fishery Trust Board and others.

Hubbard is a veteran businessman and avid outdoorsman, who co-founded Urban American Productions, LLC in 1999. At that time, most outdoor sporting shows targeted avid participants and felt unapproachable. He saw an opportunity to develop programming that would meet beginner and average sportsmen, women, and families from all backgrounds to help them connect with nature, outdoor adventure, and conservation. Urban American Outdoors is the first African American owned and produced sports reality show and has been nominated for five EMMYs and won more than 80 broadcast awards over the years.

Green’s career spans multiple industries, exhibiting his leadership and board expertise in business and creativity. Green is a former Marine who transitioned to the private sector with leadership roles at several healthcare companies. In 2014, he made the leap into broadcast, starting A Fishing Story– a show that follows the lives of people with tremendous life experiences, such as entertainers, professional athletes, veterans, as they join Green on a day fishing. The show has received multiple awards, including an Emmy.