Volvo Penta partners with MRAA for dealer training  

Volvo Penta has partnered with the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) to increase its education offerings to help dealerships develop additional competencies.

The collaboration starts early this year with the launch of the Service Management Certification (SMC), built in partnership between MRAA and the American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC). The program reinforces a shared commitment to advancing the marine industry by providing dealers with resources to strengthen soft skills and deliver exceptional customer service. New training modules include key topics like time management, communication, onboarding and performance management.

“As one of MRAA’s 12 strategic partners, Volvo Penta is dedicated to fostering strong relationships and supporting dealers in their efforts to improve customer satisfaction,” said Magnus Gedda, director of competence development at Volvo Penta. “We encourage our dealer partners to leverage this program to optimize their operations, implement proven service strategies and build long-term customer loyalty.”

Service expectations

The Service Management Certification program offers comprehensive training in leadership and operations, ensuring dealers are equipped with a varied skillset beyond technical expertise and knowledge to provide superior customer support.

“Having strategic partners like Volvo Penta on board solidifies the strong network of support we have in place for this program,” said Liz Keener, senior director of dealer development at MRAA. “Through the certification process, dealers gain valuable opportunities to achieve peak performance, enhance service operations and improve customer satisfaction – helping to drive long-term success and growth across the marine market.”

Live webinar

The Service Management Certification program will kick off with a live webinar on Wednesday, March 12, at 1 pm EST. This session, hosted by Service Management Certification instructor Valerie Ziebron, will provide insights into the certification process and its benefits for service operations, including optimizing operations, boosting customer loyalty and improving performance.

Key program components include:

An 11-course online training program with a downloadable workbook

A printed study guide for long-term reference

A proctored certification exam, developed with input from experienced service managers across dealerships, marinas and boatyards

Dealers interested in taking advantage of the first steps in broadening service management skills by achieving SMC certification are encouraged to register for the webinar and explore training resources.