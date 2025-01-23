MRAA announces 2025 board of directors, YLAC advisory council

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) has named Joe Lewis as Chairman, four new additions to its board of directors, and new leadership and members of the Young Leaders Advisory Council.

MRAA Board of Directors

Lewis, of Mount Dora Boating Center and Marina in Mount Dora, Florida, is the longest-serving board member, having been on the MRAA Board since 2009. He previously served as Chair of the board from 2017 to 2018, and was asked by his board colleagues to remain on the board after his term. Lewis returns as Chairman in 2025, replacing Jeff Strong of Strong’s Marine in New York, who moves into the Immediate Past Chair position.

“It’s been a real privilege to serve, having a front-row seat to MRAA’s stellar growth, fueling our members’ business success while taking on a larger industry leadership role,” said Lewis. “What is really exciting is knowing what is yet to come. Working with this exceptional MRAA team, my fellow dealer board members and our industry partners, we have tremendous opportunities as we continue the work of elevating our customer buying and ownership experience. I’m looking forward to working with everyone and another great year.”

Craig Brosenne, president of Hagadone Marine Group in Coeur D Alene, Idaho, joined the board in 2014 and has been named Vice Chair. Buckeye Marine Operations Manager Carly Poole has been named the new Secretary/Treasurer and has served on the board for a dozen years. Lewis, Brosenne, Poole and Strong will comprise the MRAA’s Executive Committee.

New additions to the MRAA Board of Directors include Sean Horsfall, president of Len’s Cove Marina in Ontario, Canada (Region 11 Canada), Eric Smith, general manager at Colorado Boat Center (Region 8 – CO, IA, KS, MO, MT, NE, NM, WY), Chris Butler, president at Butler Marine in South Carolina (Region 4 – KY, NC, SC, TN), and Wendy Ramsey, general manager at Pirate Cove Marina in Ontario, Canada, is the new Director At Large, representing MRAA’s Young Leaders Advisory Council.

In addition to the newly appointed board members, returning MRAA Regional Directors include:

Region 1 (ME, MA, NH, VT) – Craig LeBlanc, Allen Harbor Marine Service

Region 2 (CT, NJ, NY, RI) – Bob Petzold, Petzold’s Marine Center

Region 3 (DE, DC, MD, PA, VA, WV) – Bryan Buckland, Chessie Marine Sales

Region 5 (AL, FL, GA, MS) – Paul Berube, Boaters Exchange

Region 6 (IL, IN, MI, OH) – Chad Taylor, Taylor’s South Shore Marine

Region 7 (MN, SD, ND, WI) – Jason Shallcross, Reed’s Marine

Region 9 (AR, LA, OK, TX) – Brandon Sharpe, Arrowhead Boat Sales

Region 10 (AK, AZ, CA, HI, ID, NV, OR, UT, WA): Bob Bense, Superior Boat Repair & Sales

Director At Large – Susan Duquette, Lakeview Marine

“We accomplished many things under Jeff’s impactful leadership. We will be in good hands with Joe and are grateful for this dedicated and passionate group of marine industry professionals,” said MRAA President Matt Gruhn. “Their combined expertise and vast knowledge of the marine industry will help keep the MRAA focused on achieving our mission to fuel dealer success through furthering our drive for continuous improvement. Our new members, who are accomplished business leaders, can help us achieve more by advancing our efforts to help boat dealers and the industry at large.”

Young Leaders Advisory Council

Regarding the Young Leaders Advisory Council, Wendy Ramsey of Pirate Cove Marine Inc. in Kemptville, Ontario, Canada, is the YLAC Chair. Ramsey, who has a passion for workforce development and serves as a Director At Large on the MRAA Board of Directors, is making moves throughout her region and the industry. J Hurless from Reeder-Trausch Marine in Rockville, Indiana, is the Co-Chair. J has been actively involved in the MRAA for years and continues to leave his mark with his industry leadership.

Wendy Ramsey has been named the YLAC Chair.

“We are delighted to welcome our new members to the Young Leaders Advisory Council,” said Ramsey. “Their commitment to dedicating their valuable time and expertise to our marine industry initiatives demonstrates the kind of forward-thinking leadership we need. In an increasingly demanding business environment, their willingness to contribute to our upcoming projects speaks volumes about their dedication to advancing our industry. I look forward to collaborating with these dynamic young leaders as we work together to create meaningful impact in the year ahead.”

New YLAC Members:

Hayden Hall, sales manager, Hall’s Sports Center, Muskegon, Michigan

Andrew Schraedly, co-owner/business development manager, Schraedly Marine Inc./Charles Mill Marina, Mansfield, Ohio

Ally Stacy, marketing manager, Strong’s Marine, Mattituck, New York

Miranda Doan, marketing manager, Avalon & Tahoe Pontoons, Alma, Michigan

Additional Returning YLAC Members: