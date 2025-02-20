Boating Industry Insider Podcast: Insights from Miami Boat Show

Boating Industry has released its latest Insider Podcast, featuring Insider Podcast host David Gee on the show floor of the 2025 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show.

100,000 attendees, 1,000 boats and a billion dollars in economic impact – that is the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show. Gee interviews some of the biggest names there. Join him along with Brenna Preisser, EVP and president of Brunswick Boat Group, Aine Denari, president of Navico Group and chief technology officer of Brunswick, Ryan Martin, marine category lead of Honda Marine, and sales statistics guru Jack Ellis, founder and CEO of Info-Link. They share new product news, their insights and thoughts on the 2025 boat selling season, as well as the broader future of the recreational boating industry.

