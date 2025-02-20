Boating Industry Insider Podcast: Insights from Miami Boat Show

The StaffFebruary 20, 2025
Boating Industry Insider - Podcast

Boating Industry has released its latest Insider Podcast, featuring Insider Podcast host David Gee on the show floor of the 2025 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show.

100,000 attendees, 1,000 boats and a billion dollars in economic impact – that is the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show. Gee interviews some of the biggest names there. Join him along with Brenna Preisser, EVP and president of Brunswick Boat Group, Aine Denari, president of Navico Group and chief technology officer of Brunswick, Ryan Martin, marine category lead of Honda Marine, and sales statistics guru Jack Ellis, founder and CEO of Info-Link. They share new product news, their insights and thoughts on the 2025 boat selling season, as well as the broader future of the recreational boating industry.

The Boating Industry Insider Podcast is available on iTunesPodbeanStitcherSpotifyAmazon MusiciHeartRadioPlayerFM and Podchaser. Click on the link below to listen:

Boating Industry Insider

The StaffFebruary 20, 2025

Related Articles

NMMA Marine Industry CSI Award logo

NMMA recognizes 2024 Marine Industry CSI Award winners

February 20, 2025
Garmin booth at 2025 Miami Boat Show

Garmin shares Q4 and FY 2024 results

February 20, 2025
2024 Neptune Awards Ceremony

MMA names 2024 Neptune Award winners

February 20, 2025
Monahan's Marine logo

Monahan’s Marine partners with Invincible Boats

February 20, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button