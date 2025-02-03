Malibu Boats reveals FY25 Q2 results

The StaffFebruary 3, 2025
Malibu boat
Photo courtesy of Malibu

Malibu Boats has released its fiscal 2025 second quarter financial results.

The company reports Q2 net sales of $200.3 million, down 5.1 percent year-over-year, driven by the decreased unit volumes in the Malibu and Saltwater Fishing segments. Unit volume for the three months ended December 31, 2024, decreased 11 percent, to 1,222 units compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Net sales attributable to the Malibu segment decreased $2.3 million, down three percent, to $74.1 million. Net sales attributable to the Saltwater Fishing segment decreased $12.6 million, down 15.2 percent, to $70.2 million. Net sales attributable to the Cobalt segment increased $4.1 million, up 7.8 percent, to $56.0 million.

The company’s outlook for the full fiscal year is “to reflect softer retail market demand, positioning our wholesale to track with retail with demand returns,” and “prioritizing a disciplined approach to managing dealer inventory and prudent production to meet demand.”

Gross margin was up 18.7 percent, 90 bps year-over-year driven by the company’s decrease in cost of sales as a percentage of revenue driven by strong Malibu performance/model mix.

The StaffFebruary 3, 2025

Related Articles

Marine Products Corporation logo

Marine Products Corporation shares 2024 Q4 and full year results

February 4, 2025
Shelter Bay Marine

MarineMax expands in Florida Keys

February 3, 2025
Sea Tow Big Bend

Sea Tow Big Bend awarded 2024 Franchise of the Year

February 3, 2025
in-tank fuel pump

ABYC publishes revised gasoline fuel systems standard

January 31, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button