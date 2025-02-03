Malibu Boats reveals FY25 Q2 results

Malibu Boats has released its fiscal 2025 second quarter financial results.

The company reports Q2 net sales of $200.3 million, down 5.1 percent year-over-year, driven by the decreased unit volumes in the Malibu and Saltwater Fishing segments. Unit volume for the three months ended December 31, 2024, decreased 11 percent, to 1,222 units compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Net sales attributable to the Malibu segment decreased $2.3 million, down three percent, to $74.1 million. Net sales attributable to the Saltwater Fishing segment decreased $12.6 million, down 15.2 percent, to $70.2 million. Net sales attributable to the Cobalt segment increased $4.1 million, up 7.8 percent, to $56.0 million.

The company’s outlook for the full fiscal year is “to reflect softer retail market demand, positioning our wholesale to track with retail with demand returns,” and “prioritizing a disciplined approach to managing dealer inventory and prudent production to meet demand.”

Gross margin was up 18.7 percent, 90 bps year-over-year driven by the company’s decrease in cost of sales as a percentage of revenue driven by strong Malibu performance/model mix.