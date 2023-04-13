Coast Guard Foundation hires regional director

The Coast Guard Foundation has announced that Crystal Sabol joined the Foundation’s fundraising team. In her new position as regional director for the Great Lakes, she will work closely with Coast Guard units in Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio and New York to identify and fulfill education, morale and wellness, and family support for Coast Guard members.

“Crystal is a strong addition to our team,” said Susan Ludwig, president, Coast Guard Foundation. “Her experience in raising support and building relationships is a key component to growing our support for Coast Guard members who live and serve here in the Great Lakes.”

Sabol brings more than 18 years of nonprofit fundraising, sales and business development experience to her role at the Coast Guard Foundation. Her experience includes roles in higher education and healthcare systems, as well as community and relationship building initiatives. She is a graduate of the University of Akron, Ohio.

“It is a true honor to join the Coast Guard Foundation to coordinate support and build partnerships to benefit those who serve in the United States Coast Guard,” said Sabol.