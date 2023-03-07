Sea Tow Foundation seeks nominations, applications for Boating Safety Advisory Council

The Sea Tow Foundation is now accepting nominations and applications for membership in its Boating Safety Advisory Council, with applications being accepted through April 15, 2023. New appointees will be chosen by the current council and executive committee members and they will serve a two-year term as well as be eligible for a second term, if interested. An announcement of new members will be made the week of May 8, 2023.

The Sea Tow Foundation’s Boating Safety Advisory Council is comprised of decision makers and influencers representing all segments of the for-profit boating industry. Council members are expected to attend quarterly virtual meetings to consult on numerous boating safety topics, participate in a variety of boating safety initiatives, and be actively engaged in judging the entries for the annual National Boating Industry Safety Awards.

“The members of our Boating Safety Advisory Council truly lead the boating industry, and use their platforms, connections and knowledge to raise overall awareness about the importance of boating safety,” says Gail R. Kulp, executive director of the Sea Tow Foundation. “We are looking forward to bringing on new members who are engaged in the industry and are passionate about promoting boating safety.”

To nominate yourself or another individual for membership to the Sea Tow Foundation’s Boating Safety Advisory Council, please visit: https://www.boatingsafety.com/page/STFBSAC Council members represent a broad-based perspective from the boating industry as associations, government agencies, manufacturing, media, service industry, and retail.

Nominees should be gainfully employed full-time in the for-profit segment of the boating industry, working in leadership and/or decision-making roles within their organizations. Candidates should have full support of their organization, coupled with an expressed interest in promoting boating safety. While all boating industry representatives are invited to apply, the Sea Tow Foundation is specifically looking for individuals representing marine retail, media, associations and manufacturing companies.

The Sea Tow Foundation thanks the three outgoing council members for their years of service to the Advisory Council as they successfully completed two terms. These outgoing members include:

● Captain Bob May, Host - Bob's No Wake Zone Boating Radio Show

● Adam Quandt, Editor-in-Chief - Boating Industry Magazine

● Leslie Zlotnick, Marketing Division Manager - Yamaha Watercraft Group

Current members of the Sea Tow Foundation’s Boating Safety Advisory Council include Shannon Aronson, American Boat & Yacht Council; Jeremy Backman, Chubb Personal Risk Services; Laura Barry, West Marine; Brooks Bunde, Garmin; Rufino Cruz, Jr., Regal & Nautique of Orlando; Michael Gisch, MarineMax; Nick Gosselin, Freedom Boat Club; Kim Koditek, Boatsetter; Captain Jennifer McQuilken, Reel Siren Charters; Tyler Mehrl, Mercury Marine; Jeff Moag, Water Sports Foundation; Mark Pillsbury, Cruising World Magazine; Scott Rath, Uflex USA, Inc.; Angie Scott, The Woman Angler & Adventurer Podcast; Eric Shepard, Retired; Chad Tokowicz, Marine Retailers Association of the Americas and Randy Vance, Bonnier Corporation.

The Council’s executive committee includes Kristen Frohnhoefer, Sea Tow Services International; Gail R. Kulp and Kim Perry, Sea Tow Foundation; and Wanda Kenton Smith, Kenton Smith Marketing.

For more information about the Sea Tow Foundation’s Boating Safety Advisory Council or to download the membership application, please visit the Council's website.