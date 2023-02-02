Freedom Boat Club expands to Australia

Freedom Boat Club has announced its expansion to the Asia-Pacific region. Freedom’s flagship club in market will be located in Sydney, Australia. This announcement represents the seventh country and the 35th international location for Freedom Boat Club.

“Regarded as one of the best boating markets in the world, we believe there is an outstanding opportunity to expand Freedom Boat Club across the region,” said Cecil Cohn, President, Freedom Boat Club Network. “Expansion into Australia represents the continued replication of our successful and best-in-class boat share model, built across our network of 370+ locations, to expand boating participation and introduce more global consumers to life on the water.”

As part of the expansion strategy, David Kurczewski has been appointed General Manager, Shared Services Asia-Pacific and is responsible for growing the Freedom footprint across the broader Asia-Pacific region.

“We believe Australia, New Zealand and the broader Asia-Pacific are prime markets to grow the Freedom Boat Club business – boating interest is extraordinary, the waterways are world class, and Freedom allows anyone to enjoy the water with no prior experience and minimal time or financial commitment,” said Kurczewski. “We are incredibly excited to announce our flagship location on Sydney Harbor and continue to build momentum as we plan for expansion across the Asia-Pacific region. We look forward to delivering exceptional experiences on the water and introducing the Freedom Boat Club model to boaters across the region.”