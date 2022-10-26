Discover Boating highlights influencer partnerships

To engage the next generation of boaters and inspire younger, more diverse audiences to experience life on the water, Discover Boating partnered with a fleet of social content creators to help amplify industry voice among their follower bases.

Discover Boating’s influencer marketing campaign included dozens of Instagram and TikTok creators and generated nearly 50 million consumer impressions (the number of times the content appeared on people's feeds) and approximately 2 million engagements (i.e., likes, shares, comments, clicks), which indicate the content was interesting to followers.