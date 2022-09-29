YANMAR adds to sales and marketing teams

YANMAR Marine International has announced the appointment of two new managers to strengthen its global sales and marketing departments at the company’s Netherlands headquarters.

Effective July 1, Bas Eerden joins the YMI team as the new Global Sales Manager with the responsibility of coordinating company strategy with local offices, OEM’s and distributors and developing YANMAR’s leading market position in the global marine industry.

Bas Eerden held previous management positions at Japan Radio Company (JRC), Alphatron Marine, Mastervolt and Advanced Systems Group. Reporting to YMI Director of Sales and Marketing Floris Lettinga, Bas will maintain the YMI focus on maximizing results and efficiency to enable sales development and an increased market presence.

Based at YMI Almere, Netherlands, Bas said: “I am looking forward to using my history of working in the maritime industry to further strengthen market position for YANMAR. In particular, I hope to implement my experience in effectively liaising between technical and commercial personnel to ensure clear and relevant communication with our customers and partners. The focus for YMI continues to be on highlighting our engines and integrated systems, while engaging closely with our customers through direct interaction on a local basis.”

The second YMI appointment is the addition of Michele Durkin, who is already in place as the new Global Marketing Manager for the Global Marketing Marine Department.

Originally from Liverpool, UK, Michele has worked most recently for over 8 years in the construction industry for Kobelco Europe after moving to the Netherlands in 2008.

With a focus on both the leisure and light duty commercial markets, Michele will lead the promotion of YANMAR’s product portfolio, new technology and industry partnerships to reinforce brand awareness and communicate the benefits of the company’s innovative engines and technology-driven marine propulsion systems.

Michele said: “As a creative professional in marketing my focus is to deliver and grow YMI’s brand messages and values globally and consistently."