Grady-White names new VP of team development and strategy

President Kris Carroll recently welcomed Jonathon Burns to the Grady-White Boats executive team as Vice President Team Development and Strategy.

Burns joins Grady-White after 22 years with Yamaha Motor Corporation where he held several roles, including General Manager of Precision Propellers, and most recently, General Manager of U.S. Marine Development and Planning.

“We are fortunate to know firsthand Jonathon’s exceptional skills as a team builder," Carroll stated. "His passion for people and leadership experience will bring tremendous value to our already strong executive team. Burns will develop strategies that result in our team “Living our Best Lives” while providing an exceptional boating experience for our customers as Grady-White continues in its seventh decade dedicated to exceptional attention to detail building boats that create unparalleled customer satisfaction.”