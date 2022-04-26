Teakdecking Systems appoints VP of global sales

Teakdecking Systems recently welcomed Christopher Stokes to its international team as the vice president of global sales.

As a graduate of Middlesex University in Dubai, Chris started his maritime career onboard superyachts in both Australia and Spain as crew. Over the course of two decades, he traveled the world, accumulating maritime knowledge and industry insights across four continents. As a highly experienced marine professional, Chris is a character of patience, perseverance, and passion.

Moving to the Middle East to work for the Galadari Group, a Sunseeker dealership and premium boat builder, proved decisive for Chris’ career and inspired the formation of his own marine business, a high-end boat dealership and superyacht sales, management and charter company. They quickly grew to be one of the most successful marine businesses in the region, receiving global acclaim for their successes which helped to kickstart the local leisure marine industry in the region.

Over his career, Chris has represented brands such as Chris Craft, De Antonio, Windy, Princess, Majesty & Prestige Yachts and has offered his services as a yachting consultant for premier brands throughout the industry. He has specialized in facilitating the evolution of commercial strategies, sales, and branding viewpoints globally, within a wide range of key maritime sectors.

“With multiple industry awards and a proven track record of producing cost-effective improvements that capture market share and implementing sustainable long term growth strategies, Chris Stokes is poised to bring immense value to TDS,” CEO Richard Strauss said.