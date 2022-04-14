West Marine partners with RELiON Battery

West Marine will now offer RELiON batteries in select stores across the U.S. With consumer demand for lithium batteries growing, the addition of RELiON is meant to provide customers with an alternative to conventional lead-acid batteries.

“West Marine has seen increased consumer demand for lithium phosphate batteries over the past several years, making our partnership with RELiON Battery the perfect addition for our consumers,” said Ron Baime, West Marine chief merchandising officer. “Lithium phosphate batteries are among the most popular forms of energy storage in the world, and an excellent choice for boating applications.”

“We are excited to bring our premium lithium batteries to West Marine customers across the U.S.,” said RELiON Battery founder & senior vice president, Paul Hecimovich. “Both RELiON and West Marine believe in inspiring boaters to challenge their limits through providing quality products with outstanding customer service. Partnering with a retail legend such as West Marine furthers our mission to bring lithium batteries to the forefront.”

West Marine will offer customers RELiON’s lithium products, including 12V and 24V batteries that can power a variety of marine vessels. In addition, the company donates 1% of annual revenue to nonprofits fighting for a healthier and more sustainable environment.