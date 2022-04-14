Sea Tow releases annual member survey findings

Sea Tow released its findings from its annual member survey, the purpose of which is to collect real time data and provide an accurate snapshot of members’ needs.

The survey, which generated over 7,800 responses, captured feedback on a variety of topics. Despite the sharp rise in fuel costs, over 50% of boaters reported no anticipated change of their boating season activity due to this current uptick in prices. Results also showed that over 65% of boaters do not plan to make any boat renovations or improvements this year. Sea Tow members prioritize their time spent on the water, with 85% of boat usage identified primarily for fishing and cruising purposes.

Additionally, over 51% of boaters surveyed say they either have a vacation by boat planned or are seriously considering it, with only 10% reporting fuel costs as a deterrent. After past seasons of uncertainty, members are ready to get out and resume travel activities through boating.

The survey also showed that of Sea Tow’s services, over 56% of members ranked free boat towing as the most valued aspect of membership services, in part correlating with members’ greatest concern of engine failure. These concerns along with other valuable feedback help Sea Tow best tailor its services, resources and education to both new and longstanding members.

“At Sea Tow, we value our members’ feedback and with this valuable insight, we can better target our services while continuing to provide a superior level of customer service,” said Sea Tow President Kristen Frohnhoefer. “Our member survey has proven to be an effective way to communicate with members and allows us to best anticipate these needs now and into the future.”