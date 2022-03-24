UMMA donates to Wounded Waters program

Wounded Waters, sponsored by TACO Marine, received a donation of $2,000 from the United Marine Manufacturer’s Association (UMMA) during the recent UMMA Partnership Conference.

Nonprofit Wounded Waters works to provide on-the-water fishing and boating adventures for veterans, active-duty military, first responders and their families.

TACO OEM Sales Manager Captain Mark Henderson introduced Wounded Waters during the conference’s Casino Night dinner and explained why the program is important to the company and industry. Watch his acceptance speech by clicking here.