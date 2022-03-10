Limestone Boat Company announces uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

The Limestone Boat Company, owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone Boats and Boca Bay Boats, announced its common shares have been posted for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the “OTCQB”), a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc., under the ticker symbol “LMSBF”.

“Listing on the OTCQB is an important achievement for Limestone as we continue to rapidly scale and increase our monthly production at our Tennessee boat building plant to meet the large order backlog that we are experiencing,” said Scott Hanson, Chief Executive Officer. “We are seeing very strong demand for our marine products, and are very excited to expand Limestone’s presence in the U.S.”

“The OTCQB Market provides Limestone access to a much larger audience of U.S.- based institutional and retail investors and complements our TSXV listing by providing investors with direct access to our common shares in both countries. Canadian and U.S. institutional and retail investors can take an active part in the exciting growth of the Company,” Hanson added.

The Limestone Boat Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its existing symbol “BOAT”.