Discover Boating launches boat driving tips video

Discover Boating launched its fourth episode in the five-part digital video series ‘Boating Basics: Pro Tips’ powered by Progressive®. The video, “Driving a Boat: 6 Tips for Operating with Confidence” covers the essentials on how to operate, steer and avoid collisions, while also providing tips on handling different scenarios such as wind, waves and currents.

The 'Boating Basics: Pro Tips' video series, powered by Progressive, is an impactful resource to help educate and engage with new boaters. Industry stakeholders are encouraged to share the episodes on social channels, websites and in emails to help connect with customers.

Additional shareable boating resources from DiscoverBoating.com include:

The final episode in the series is coming soon. In the meantime, the other videos can be viewed on the Discover Boating YouTube channel.