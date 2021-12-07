Changes to Volvo Penta Executive Management Group

Tony Kelleher has been appointed as the Acting President of Volvo Penta of the Americas. He has several years of experience within Volvo Penta in a wide range of roles and locations around the world. Kelleher has been serving as the VP of Customer Support & Training at Volvo Penta of the Americas, with a strong focus on customer satisfaction and service.

“It is exciting to have Tony on board within the Volvo Penta Executive Group,” says Heléne Mellquist, President of Volvo Penta, in a company press release. “He has a strong focus on the customer perspective and is well-respected across the Volvo Penta organization. I am confident he will support our employees, customers, and key stakeholders in a leading way.”

The Volvo Penta press statement also said Martin Bjuve will leave the Volvo Penta Executive Group. Since January 1st, 2020, Martin has served as President of Volvo Penta of the Americas. "This is a mutual agreement between Martin and Volvo Penta," the release stated. Bjuve will remain in the Volvo Group and has decided to take the lead on a new assignment reporting to the President of Volvo Penta.

The recruitment of a new President of Volvo Penta of the Americas is ongoing.