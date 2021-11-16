Discover Boating launches new boating basics video episode on docking

Discover Boating launched a new episode – a beginner’s guide on how to dock a boat – in its five-part digital video series ‘Boating Basics: Pro Tips’ powered by Progressive® to support ongoing efforts around boater engagement and education.

In episode three, “6 Steps to Docking a Boat Like a Pro,” boaters will learn simple tips to prepare for any docking scenario and feel more confident at the helm whether docking in a slip, coming alongside a dock or docking against the wind or current.

Industry stakeholders are encouraged to share the video on social channels, websites and in emails to help engage, educate and connect with customers.

Additional shareable boating resources from DiscoverBoating.com include:

Stay tuned for the release of the final two videos, and view other episodes of Boating Basics: Pro Tips, powered by Progressive below: