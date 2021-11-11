Chesapeake Whalertowne acquires Lippincott Marine

Chesapeake Whalertowne has announced the acquisition Lippincott Marine in Grasonville, Md. The acquisition is in line with the company’s strategy to diversify revenue streams and increase the company’s footprint amid the Chesapeake Bay’s growing boating community.

The marina is a full-service facility offering slips and yacht sales. Situated on 12 acres on the lee side of Kent Narrows in a protected harbor the marina features a swimming pool, picnic area, and grills which compliment the 200 slips that can accommodate vessels up to 70’.

“This is an exciting milestone for our business, employees, and family” said Rick Boulay Jr, General Manager of Chesapeake Whalertowne “The acquisition of Lippincott Marine is the logical next step in growing our business and supporting our customer base which represents one of the strongest here on the Chesapeake Bay.”

Chesapeake Whalertowne has plans for several capital improvements and will be renaming the facility Cedar Point Marina in November 2021.