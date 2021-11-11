Home > News > Dealers > Boating Industry names 2021 Top 100 Dealers

Boating Industry names 2021 Top 100 Dealers

November 11, 2021

Boating Industry announced its 2021 Top 100 dealers during an black-tie gala on Nov. 18, 2021 on the final evening of the ELEVATE Summit in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Moving into the 17th year of the Top 100, we’ve definitely seen plenty of things change over the years. New dealers join the ranks every year, as other dealers join forces to become one,” said Top 100 program director Adam Quandt. “Yet from single-location family-owned dealerships to multi-store organizations, one thing remains the same each and every year, and that is the dealers on the Top 100 list continue to set the pace in sales, customer service and success overall.”

The Top 100 is the only independent ranking of boat dealers in North America.

The list recognizes dealerships that are unsurpassed in business operations, professionalism, marketing tactics, customer service and more. The Boating Industry Top 100 has recognized the top dealers in North America every year since 2005.

Marine Connection of West Palm Beach, Fla. was named as the 2021 Dealer of the Year.

With six robust retail dealership locations across Florida, Marine Connection has consistently continued to grow and expand its presence in the Sunshine State to address the needs and demands of boaters, with a particular emphasis in the fishing community.

On top of renovations to its West Palm Beach Showroom, 2020 brought the opening of Marine Connection’s newest location in Stuart, Fla., with a 3,200 square-foot indoor showroom and outdoor display space to highlight its latest offerings.

Marine Connection also took on a brand new line in 2020, filling a need for a high-end runabout and cruiser brand to its offerings with Cobalt Boats.

And these are examples of just the tip of the iceberg of what Marine Connection accomplished in 2020, all helping lead the dealer to another year of significant double-digit growth in revenue.

HALL OF FAME, BEST IN CLASS HONORED

All members of the Top 100 Hall of Fame were honored at the Top 100 Gala, including Galati Yacht Sales, Gordy’s Lakefront Marine, MarineMax, Prince William Marine Sales and OneWater Marine.

Boating Industry also inducted its newest member of the Top 100 Hall of Fame, Quality Boats during the celebration.

Boating Industry also recognized seven other companies with special “Best in Class” awards, for companies that particularly excelled in one area of their business.

  • Best Industry Advocate — Silver Spray Sports, Fenton, Mich.
  • Best Digital Strategy — Clemons Boats, Sandusky, Ohio
  • Best Training — Mark's Marine, Hayden, Idaho
  • Best Marketing — Nautical Ventures, Dania Beach, Fla.
  • Best Customer Service — Breath's Boats & Motors, Bay St. Louis, Miss.
  • Best New Idea — Shipyard Marine, Green Bay, Wis.
  • Best Service Department — The Boat Shop, Tafton, Penn.

THE BOATING INDUSTRY 2021 TOP 100

As in past years, the Top 20 members of the Top 100 were ranked, with the remaining 80 being recognized as Top 100 dealers.

For complete coverage of the 2021 Top 100, be sure to check out the December/January issue of Boating Industry.

The 2021 Boating Industry Top 100 was sponsored by the Leadership Alliance: Dealer Profit Services and Kicker Marine Audio.

The complete Top 100:

 

1 Marine Connection West Palm Beach, Fla.
2 Regal & Nautique of Orlando Orlando, Fla.
3 M & P Mercury Sales Ltd Burnaby, B.C.
4 Russell Marine Alexander City, Ala.
5 BMC Boats Longwood, Fla.
6 Marine Sales Group, Inc. Memphis, Tenn.
7 Futrell Marine Hot Springs, Ark.
8 Buckeye Sports Center Peninsula, Ohio
9 Marina Holdings LLC Yarmouth, Maine
10 Nautical Ventures Group Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
11 Riverside Marine Inc Baltimore, Md.
12 The Boat Shop Tafton, Penn.
13 Spicer's Boat City Houghton Lake, Mich.
14 Legend Boats Whitefis, Ontario
15 River Valley Power & Sport - Marine Red Wing, Minn.
16 Atwood Lake Boats, Inc. Atwood Lake, Mineral City, Ohio
17 Atlantic Outboard, Inc. Westbrook, Conn.
18 Desmasdon's Boat Works/ Beacon Marine Pointe au Baril, Ontario
19 Spring Brook Marina Seneca, Ill.
20 Clemons Boats Sandusky, Ohio
  Alberta Marine & Auto Ltd Nanton, Alberta
  American Marine La Crosse, Wis.
  Angler's Choice Marine Martinsville, Va.
  Angler's Port Marine Warsaw, Mo.
  Bent Marine Metairie, La.
  Boaters Exchange Rockledge, Fla.
  Boulder Boats Henderson, Nev.
  Breath's Boats & Motors Bay St. Louis, Miss.
  Bryan's Marine Inc. Vidalia, La.
  Buster's Marine Broad Channel, N.Y.
  Castaway Yacht Sales Port Clinton, Ohio
  Causeway Marine Sales, LLC Manahawkin, N.J.
  Charles Mill Marina Mansfield, Ohio
  Charlotte Ski Boats Mooresville, N.C.
  Chesapeke Whalertowne Grasonville, Md.
  Chessie Marine Sales, Inc. Elkton, Md.
  Clark Marine Manchester, Maine
  Colony Marine St. Clair Shores, Mich.
  Current Watersports Cincinnati, Ohio
  Deep Creek Marina McHenry, Md.
  Dockside Marine Houston, Texas
  Don's Marine, LLC Lodi, Wis.
  Dry Dock Marine Center Angola, Ind.
  FB Marine Group Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
  Gage Marine Williams Bay, Wis.
  Gordon Bay Marine LTD. Muskoka, Ontario
  Grand Pointe Marina Inc. Dimondale, Mich.
  Great Outdoors Marine Lavalette, W.V.
  GREGG ORR MARINE Hot Springs, Ark.
  Hall's Sport Center Muskegon, Mich.
  Hampton Watercraft & Marine Hampton Bays, N.Y.
  Harborside Marina & Yacht Sales Clinton, Conn.
  Jerry's Majestic Marine, Inc. Lake Geneva, Wis.
  Jet Ski of Miami/Fisherman's Boat Group Miami, Fla.
  Lakeside Motor Sports Mecosta, Mich.
  Lincolnton Marine, Inc. Lincolnton, Ga.
  Maple City Marine Chatham, Ontario
  Marine Center of Indiana Indianapolis, Ind.
  Marine Specialties Boat Sales & Service Sparks, Nev.
  Mark's Leisure Time Marine Conesus, N.Y.
  Mark's Marine Inc Hayden, Idaho
  Miami Nautique International Miami, Fla.
  Midwest Water Sports Minneapolis, Minn.
  Minnesota Inboard Water Sports Excelsior, Minn.
  Munson Ski & Marine Round Lake, Ill.
  N3 Boatworks Indianapolis, Ind.
  Nobles' Marine Leesburg, Fla.
  Ocean House Marina Charlestown, R.I.
  Ocean Marine Group Ocean Springs, Miss.
  Off Shore Marine, Inc. Branchville, N.J.
  Off The Hook Yachts Wilmington, N.C.
  Omaha Marine Center Omaha, Neb.
  Orleans Boat World Ottawa, Ontario
  Paris Marine Limited Lakefield, Ontario
  Pasadena Boat Works Pasadena, Md.
  Plantation Boat Mart Islamorada, Fla.
  Pocket Yacht Company Grasonville, Md.
  Reeder Trausch Marine Rockville, Ind.
  Rhode River Marina Edgewater, Md.
  Richardson's Boat Yard Standish, Maine
  River City Boat Sales Portland, Oregon
  Sea Ray of Cincinnati/Louisville Cincinnati, Ohio
  Shipyard Marine Green Bay, Wis.
  Short's Marine, Inc. Millsboro, Del.
  Silver Spray Sports, Inc. Fenton, Mich.
  South Florida Marine Boynton Beach, Fla.
  Starboard Marinas / The Harbor Branson, Mo.
  Table Rock Boats Kimberling City, Mo.
  Taylor Marine Center, Inc. Milford, Del.
  Tobler Marina Hayden, Idaho
  Town & Country Marine Lakefield, Ontario
  Travis Marine Knoxville, Tenn.
  Tri-State Marine Deale, Md.
  Vallely Sport & Marine Bismarck, N.D.
  Vincent Payne Marine Ltd. Pointe Au Baril, Ontario
  WakeSide Marine Elkhart, Ind.
  Walstrom Marine Harbor Springs, Mich.
  Watercraft Sales Three Lakes, Wis.
  WaterSports Central Buford, Ga.
  Y Marina, Inc. Coos Bay, Oregon


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

