VETUS names new marketing coordinator

Global innovation company for complete marine product systems VETUS has appointed experienced marine industry specialist Jennifer (Jenn) LaCombe as the new Marketing Coordinator for VETUS MAXWELL U.S.

The company said the latest addition to the team further demonstrates the its renewed commitment to an innovative and dynamic worldwide marketing strategy, sustaining the positive momentum generated by this year’s record sales levels and revenue growth.

Reporting to VETUS MAXWELL U.S. President Chris DeBoy, Jenn will use her proven traditional and digital marketing expertise to support recently appointed VETUS Marketing Director Sander Gesink and his expanding team at the Schiedam, Netherlands, headquarters.

Jenn, who grew up boating and fishing with her family, brings a 17-year background in marine marketing to the role. She has worked with several companies as a marketing division director and, most recently, as owner of her own marketing company, with a focus on a range of key areas including events, publications and printed collateral, website development and social media.

“I am very excited to be joining VETUS, coordinating with the marketing team in Europe with the goal of enhancing their marketing reach in the US.," LaCombe said. "The VETUS name is already well known and respected among boat builders and other marine industry professionals, so the aim is to continue to raise awareness about our products and systems with end users. One key focus will be increasing the company's reach on social media, an area in which I can rely on my previous experience in boosting the followers on other businesses’ platforms by tens of thousands.”

VETUS, manufacturer of complete marine systems including engines, electric propulsion, generators, bow thrusters and control panels, is enhancing its marketing team to augment ambitious growth plans, rooted in the establishment of a strong presence across all continents to meet demand through a direct market approach.

“As the latest talented professional to join our team, Jenn will use her substantial experience and marketing knowledge to provide great benefits for the entire VETUS group," DeBoy said. "We look forward to her contribution in propelling the company forward. I am confident that the marketing structure we are creating will enable VETUS to capitalize on our strong business performance in recent months, further building brand awareness among boat owners and customers by utilizing all relevant marketing channels and tools.”