Attendance for the 2021 Newport International Boat Show up 10%

Newport Exhibition Group, owners and producers of the Newport International Boat Show, that even with travel restrictions and supply chain disruptions still impacting exhibitors, the 50th Anniversary Show attendance was up.

The four-day event, held along the downtown waterfront in Newport, Rhode Island, opened on Thursday, September 16 and continued through Sunday, September 19. This year’s event included boats in the water of every type and style from 15- to 90-feet, and a wide variety of accessories, equipment, electronics, gear and services for boaters. The number of visitors attending the Show was up 10% over 2019.

“It feels so good to be back,” said Nancy Piffard, show director, Newport Exhibition Group. “Ticket sales exceeded expectations this year, and exhibitors noted that the quality of and engagement with attendees was outstanding. It was clear that both businesses and consumers were excited to be back at an in-person event. This bodes well for the rest of the boat show season and the marine industry’s continued growth in 2022 and beyond.”

Exhibitors and sponsors, such as Selden Mast, Inc., Propspeed and Helly Hansen Newport, reported excellent interactions and sales, and are already discussing plans for the 2022 Show.

“Every day was as busy as you would expect on a typical Saturday at the Show,” said Scott Alexander, OEM sales manager, Selden Mast, Inc. “Boat owners had done their homework and were there writing checks. It was an epic event!”

“Foot traffic was incredible at our booth,” said Rusty Morgan, vice president of sales and operations, Americas, Propspeed. “We did not anticipate how many visitors would come looking for us, excited about our products and eager to make a purchase. We can’t wait for the next event.”

“We had our best show ever and I could not be happier,” said Jay Lasky, owner, Helly Hansen Newport.