Limestone Boat Company names new CFO

Limestone L-200 CC to debut at Bay Bridge Boat Show

The Limestone Boat Company, owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone Boats and Boca Bay Boats announces the appointment of Peter Pigott, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer.

In a company press release, Limestone says Pigott has over 35 years of experience in finance with a diverse group of entrepreneurial growth companies and dominant brands, both private and public, wherein he played an instrumental role in their successes.

"In my career, I've always partnered with great entrepreneurs, great brands and high growth companies,” stated Pigott. “Scott Hanson, the Limestone brands and their enormous growth opportunity deliver an ideal fit.”

"Pete Pigott brings a wealth of experience to our team,” added Limestone CEO Scott Hanson. “Demand for our boats is increasing due to growing awareness of the Limestone and Aquasport brands among both consumers and the marine dealer network. Pete’s vast experience and leadership will be crucial in Limestone’s growth initiatives, including the scaling of production at the Tennessee facility and the company’s future EV model integration capabilities through our partnership with VISION Marine.”