ICAST reels in plenty of business in Orlando

The International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades, or ICAST, the world’s largest sportfishing trade show, recently returned to the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. Hosting 10,850 attendees, ICAST generated an estimated economic impact of $27.9 million for the region.

“ICAST continues to be the industry’s premier trade show where valuable business relationships are born, strengthened and celebrated. The OCCC is honored to be a part of that experience for sportfishing professionals from across North America,” said OCCC Executive Director Mark Tester. “The Center has been home to ICAST for many years and we look forward to welcoming them back to Orlando through 2025.”

Produced by the American Sportfishing Association, ICAST attendees were also able to discover new products, explore the latest in fishing gear, clothing, marine accessories and attend business development sessions as well.

“The Orange County Convention Center and Visit Orlando have partnered with us for the last eight years and we appreciate their investment in us and their partnership,” said Glenn Hughes, president of the American Sportfishing Association. “Working with the convention center is easy and Orlando is easy to get to and centrally located for our attendees.”

ICAST will be back at the OCCC in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.