NMDA announces Supplier of the Year Awards

In a repeat of the 2020 Supplier of the Year results, Sea-Dog Line, Star brite and Gold Eagle are winners of the 2021 National Marine Distributors Association (NMDA) Supplier of the Year Awards. The awards were announced during the NMDA Awards Luncheon, August 4, 2021, held during S.T.E.P. in Rosemont Ill.

The Diamond category was won by Sea-Dog Line. The Everett, Washington-based company, is a leading supplier

of over 5,500 marine dock, deck and rigging hardware items, 12-volt electrical/lighting and ventilation accessories.

Runner-up in this category was Polyform US.

Star brite is the winner in the Platinum category. Star brite is a leading manufacturer of waxes, polishes, cleaners, teak finishes, motor oils, fuel additives and more. Because Star brite is run by avid boaters who test every item on their own boats, only the latest technology and highest-quality ingredients are used. Runner-up in this category is Whitecap Industries.

Gold Eagle was started in 1932 in a small Chicago storefront and is the winner of the Supplier of the Year Gold

category. The original focus of Gold Eagle was on preventing and curing the toughest engine problems. The

company has evolved beyond the engine to offer complete protection for all things from cars to boats to

recreation equipment. Gold category runner-up is Meguiar’s.

Special Focus awards in each category were also presented. These awards are scored by adding together the

categories that are appropriate and are awarded to the company who scored the highest in each category.

Best All Around Packaging: Diamond: Sea-Dog Line Platinum: Star brite Gold: Gold Eagle

Marketing Philosophy: Diamond: Sea-Dog Line Platinum: Star brite Gold: Gold Eagle

Supply Chain Standards Efficiency Award: Diamond: Polyform US Platinum: Star brite Gold: Gold Eagle



The wholesale distributor members of NMDA have voted annually since 1972 to recognize their top suppliers for

overall excellence in supply chain management, marketing, packaging & shipping and customer service.