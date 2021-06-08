Brunswick Corporation names MaryAnn Wright to Board of Directors

Brunswick Corporation announced that MaryAnn Wright, a former senior engineering executive at Johnson Controls International, Collins & Aikman, and Ford Motor Company, has been elected to its Board of Directors.

Wright most recently served as Group Vice President, Global Engineering & Product Development, Power Solutions at Johnson Controls International. She spent the first 18 years of her career at Ford Motor Company, where she had roles of increasing responsibility in Finance, Program Management, Engineering, Product Launch and Assembly Plant leadership, and as the Director of Sustainable Mobility Technologies. She was also the Chief Engineer of the Ford Escape Hybrid, the industry's first hybrid-electric SUV and the North American International Auto show “2005 Truck of the Year." Wright also led the launch of Ford’s first hydrogen-powered fuel cell fleet program.

“We are excited to welcome MaryAnn to Brunswick’s board of directors,” said Nancy E. Cooper, Brunswick Corporation Non-Executive Board Chair. “MaryAnn’s experience in automotive technology and expertise in hybrid-electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles will be invaluable to Brunswick as we continue to execute on our ACES strategy. We look forward to benefitting from her leadership and are confident that she will make an immediate impact to our board.”

Currently, Ms. Wright serves as an independent director on the boards of Group1 Automotive, Maxim Integrated, and Micron Technology.