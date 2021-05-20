Teakdecking Systems hires new sales manager

Teakdecking Systems recently announced the hiring of Shaun Hall as sales manager, effective as of May 3, 2021.

Hall is a well-experienced marine sales, marketing, and management professional. With more than 30 years of business experience with original equipment manufacturers selling to the superyacht, workboat, and recreational boating industry, Shaun is well-prepared to help TDS continue to grow domestically and internationally.

“With our recent expansion to Europe with the asset acquisition of Teak Solutions SL and our continued growth in South Florida, we are poised to expand teak and composite deck installations and service, and marine product sales,” states Richard Strauss, President. “Shaun has the marine industry experience with companies such as WEBASTO, Northern Lights (Technicold Marine), and Marvair to deliver high-impact results in sales and management, and we are pleased to have him on our team.”