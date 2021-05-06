Safe Harbor acquires Lauderdale Marine Center

Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center

Lauderdale Marine Center ("LMC") — a premier US destination and service provider for the superyacht industry in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida — recently announced its acquisition by Safe Harbor Marinas. The transaction, valued at approximately $340 million, closed on May 3, 2021.

In 1997, LMC brought a new vision to Broward County. That vision was to create the world's premier superyacht facility right in the heart of Fort Lauderdale. Through years of investment in wet slip and dry storage infrastructure, the team developed world-class operational capacity and honed a unique marketplace model. Today, LMC has a total of 106 slips, employs more than 100 full-time professionals and is home to hundreds of marine industry tenants and contractors.

"We are excited to bring Lauderdale Marine Center and their talented team into the Safe Harbor family," said Baxter Underwood, CEO of Safe Harbor. "LMC is now connected to our network of superyacht facilities at West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach, Old Port Cove, Charleston City, and Newport Shipyard and will help us further grow along the East Coast by providing a world class 60-acre service and repair facility for our members."