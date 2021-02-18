Skeeter, B.A.S.S. sign multi-year sponsorship agreement

Skeeter and B.A.S.S. signed a new agreement that continues Skeeter’s sponsorship of Bassmaster events through 2024.

“Many pro anglers who fish the B.A.S.S. tournaments run Skeeter boats for the ultimate performance on the water,” said Jeff Stone, Senior Vice President, Skeeter Boats. “We’re excited to see what the next four years will bring for the Skeeter pro anglers, and proud to join forces with B.A.S.S. as the organization continues to grow the sport of competitive fishing.”

According to the agreement, Skeeter continues as an Official Premier Boat Sponsor of all B.A.S.S.-owned events. These include the Bassmaster Elite Series, B.A.S.S. Nation Divisional Tournaments, Bassmaster Opens Series, Bassmaster College Series, Bassmaster Team Championship, Bassmaster High School Series and the Bassmaster Classic, the annual world championship of bass fishing.