Navico named preferred supplier by UMMA Boat Building Group

Navico, parent company to the Lowrance, Simrad Yachting, B&G and C-MAP brands announced today it has been named the preferred marine electronics supplier for the United Marine Manufacturers Association (UMMA) boat building group.

The UMMA is an association of 61 independent boat-builders who, while operating autonomously, have joined together to enhance their collective ability to address important industry issues which effect their survival and continued prosperity. Under the terms of the agreement, all Navico brands will garner preferred vendor status for the next two years.

“We are very excited to partner with the UMMA to provide member companies with the best marine electronics for their brands,” said Les Ares, director of boat builder and OEM sales, Navico.

The Navico Recreational Marine Division is one of the world’s largest providers of leisure marine electronics. Lowrance is aimed at the fishing market, particularly in freshwater and near coastal areas. Simrad Yachting is focused on powerboat owners for cruising and sportfishing. B&G serves the sailing market from professional racers to cruisers. C-MAP provides electronic charts supporting and enhancing any on-water activity. The Simrad Commercial Marine Electronics division also offers a comprehensive portfolio of navigation solutions for the commercial market.

“We feel that Navico offers the best portfolio of products for our members,” said Kent Wooldridge, president, UMMA. “We are confident that this will be a beneficial partnership and will ultimately result in the consumer being able to purchase the best boat with the highest-quality components, to maximize their time on the water.”