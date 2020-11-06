Volvo Penta to stop the sales and production of Seven Marine engines

Volvo Penta has announced the company will put its outboard development on hold, and plans to stop the sales and marketing of Seven Marine engines from January 1st, 2021, as well as phase out production once customer demand is met.

The company said in a statement they will, however, continue to support the current outboard customer base by taking full warranty and parts responsibility for the products that are in the field.

“We want to send a clear message,” says President of Volvo Penta, Heléne Mellquist. “Volvo Penta does foresee that the outboard segment will continue to be relevant for the Marine Leisure market, but we believe that the indisputable need to drive advancements in sustainable technology must be our main focus. This is why, for the time being, the exploration of new technology together with the development of our core business, such as Volvo Penta IPS and sterndrives, will be the center of our efforts.”

They believe in the greater fuel efficiency and zero emissions available through hybrid, electric, and renewable fuels as the new direction.

The Volvo Group also recently announced the ambition to be a net-zero emissions company by 2050, at the very latest.

Adds Mellquist, "Volvo Penta welcomes this increased focus across the Volvo Group. We will support these objectives by intensifying our ongoing efforts and resources towards continued development of sustainable solutions.”