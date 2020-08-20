Nautical Ventures named U.S. dealer-distributor for Northstar Boats

Northstar Boats has named Nautical Ventures Group and its five dealerships throughout Florida as their dealer of record for North America, the Caribbean and Mexico. Nautical Ventures will be positioning Northstar’s line of AXIS tenders to compete in the market space alongside AB Inflatables and Novurania.

Roger Moore, CEO of Nautical Ventures Group, states, “Northstar has certainly raised the high-bar with the launch of their Axis tenders. From the high-caliber build, to the tight tolerances in construction, to the feature-filled details throughout the boat, these tenders rival the traditional premium brands but without the premium price tag.”

Cengiz Arsay, president of Northstar Boats, notes, “As one of the largest tender dealers in the world, we recognize Nautical Ventures ability to help us launch our line of AXIS boats to the American and Caribbean marketplace. Additionally, their experience in introducing other European boat brands to America will prove to be a valuable asset to our company.”