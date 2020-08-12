Mercury Canada names new GM

Mercury Canada recently announced Brad Zoelle has accepted the position as general manager, effective immediately.

Zoelle joins Mercury from Sea Ray, where he spent the last five years in various roles, including most recently as category vice president where he was instrumental in the design and launch of many of Sea Ray’s flagship models including most recently, the SLX-R 400e which was launched at CES.

Zoelle will replace Georges Jalbert who retired earlier this year.

He will be responsible for all Mercury business in Canada including propulsion and P&A, as well as continuing to strengthen Mercury’s relationship with its Canadian dealer base. His experience at Sea Ray, and familiarity with the Mercury brand will be instrumental in this transition. In addition, Zoelle is a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, a designation he earned in 2018.

Prior to joining Brunswick in 2015, Zoelle worked at Command Alkon as the sales manager for the Latin America Region. He also spent time with Miller Brewing and Systech both in sales manager roles.

Zoelle has a Bachelor of Science in Business from University of Wisconsin Madison, and an MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management.