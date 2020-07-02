New anglers net fishing skills at ‘Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!’ event in Florida

Women from all over Florida united to learn fishing skills at the "Ladies, Let's Go Fishing!" (LLGF) Gulf Coast University June 27-28 at Bass Pro Shops, Fort Myers, FL.

The event offered education, fishing skills practice and an optional fishing trip.

The “No Yelling School of Fishing” provided classroom presentations by Capt. Jon Fetter/Inshore Fishing, Capt. Debbie Hanson/Fishing Basics, Betty Bauman/Conservation and Capt. Rob Fussnecker/Best Times to Fish.

Skill practice for knot tying, fly casting, spin casting, live shrimp usage and net casting was conducted by the speakers as well as Steve Johnson and Bait Box Sanibel.

With the event rescheduled from March due to the coronavirus, the class was limited to encourage social distancing.

On Sunday, participants embarked on their chosen fishing adventures from boats where they caught or released snook, snapper, redfish, sea trout and other species.

Featured on national network television and more, the series is supported by major partners including Recreational Fishing and Boating Foundation, Take Me Fishing, Vamos a Pescar, Mercury, Magic Tilt trailers, Penn, Scout Boats, Seven Seas Yacht Sales, Power-Pole and Fish Florida. Largest Annual Sponsors are Freedom Boat Club, Sunrise Resort & Marina, Future Angler Foundation, CCA Florida STAR, TACO Marine and Seaguar.

Remaining 2020 LLGF events, with optional fishing, include:

August 8 Scalloping in Homosassa

August 14-16 Keys Fishing Learning on the Water Screamin’ Reels Islamorada, FL

Aug. 21-23 South Florida Offshore Saltwater Weekend Seminar at IGFA Dania Beach

Sept. 12-13 Tampa Inshore Seminar at Progressive Insurance Tampa Boat Show

Oct. 23-25 Keys Saltwater Weekend Seminar Islamorada FL