MasterCraft announces partial repayment of revolving credit agreement

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. announced it repaid $25 million of its revolving credit agreement.

In March 2020, the company drew down $35 million of its revolving credit agreement as a precautionary measure in order to increase its cash position and preserve financial flexibility in response to the uncertainty in the global markets resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tim Oxley, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “When we originally accessed our revolving credit agreement, we did so in response to the unprecedented uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although there remains uncertainty over the long-term economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of the business to-date and our cash management activities allow us the flexibility to make this paydown while maintaining a healthy liquidity position.”