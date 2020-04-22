NMDA Cancels S.T.E.P. 2020

NMDA cancels S.T.E.P. due to COVID-19

The National Marine Distributors Association, the trade association for U.S. and Canadian marine products distributors, have announced their decision to cancel S.T.E.P., Sales, Training, Education and Purchasing,for 2020.

“This was not a decision made lightly, nor was it one we wanted to make,” said Laura Leon, of Medart Marine and president of NMDA. "But considering where we are in fighting this pandemic, it was the right one."

Nancy Cueroni, Executive Director of NMDA, stated “our first concern is for the safety and well being of our members. With the meetings held in the living rooms of the suites there is no way to practice social distancing which adds to our concern.”

She continued, “we will have S.T.E.P. in July 2021 once the details have been finalized.”

S.T.E.P. has been held for the past 28 years with 2019 being one of the largest events, with more than 70 buyers and 900 plus purchasing meetings.

NMDA says they remain committed to working with the rest of the recreational boating industry to promote safe boating practices during COVID-19.

While S.T.E.P. will not take place, the organization said in a release that "purchasing, promotions and educating our customers will continue."