SeaArk Boats wins local Business of the Year Award

SeaArk Boats was recently awarded the 2020 Business of the Year by the Monticello Chamber of Commerce at the University of Arkansas Monticello’s (UAM) campus.

The Monticello Chamber of Commerce awards this honor to a business that goes above and beyond in their communities. Community members nominated several businesses and the chamber board selected SeaArk as the 2020 winner.

SeaArk received this top honor due to its mission of “Making life better”. SeaArk supports the local animal shelter, schools, UAM, the Baptist Home and Presbyterian Home. Over the past year SeaArk provided aid in building cages at Second Chance for Dogs, supported the UAM football program with an aluminum template to paint the field and sponsored events for the Presbyterian and Baptist Homes that allowed employees to interact and have fun with the local children.

Global outreach is also very important to SeaArk and its parent company Correct Craft. Each year SeaArk along with its sister companies from Correct Craft take its employees on mission trips to places like Haiti, Jamaica, California, and this upcoming year, to Monticello. SeaArk and the Correct Craft family will be helping the Presbyterian Home with several large projects to improve their facility and make life better for the kids.

“We are humbled to receive this honor from the Chamber of Commerce," Steve Henderson President of SeaArk Boats said. "This award is truly a testament to our amazing team and their positive energy that creates a culture we all love being a part of. Our team truly enjoys helping anyone we can whether it’s a customer, vendors, someone in our community or even a person in need and we look forward to bringing our sister companies here to Monticello to make more lives better.”

