MRAA launches 2020 MICD Continuous Certification curriculum

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas has announced the lineup for the 2020 Continuous Certification curriculum, as part of the Marine Industry Certified Dealership (MICD) program.

The Continuous Certification program is a year-long education program that teaches marine retailers how to improve upon their already premier operations that were improved throughout the initial MICD process. Continuous Certification delivers relevant, timely, high-impact, in-depth education customized exclusively for Certified Dealers to maintain their Certified status.

“The MRAA Certification team is looking forward to another great year of valuable-packed content for Certified Dealers,” said Liz Keener, MRAA Certification Manager. “Each quarter, subject matter experts will deliver a message that marine dealers across North America told us were topics that they needed more information and guidance on. We are thrilled to announce the lineup for 2020.”

The 2020 courses include: Maximize Your Boat Show Sales by Don Cooper; Take Your Employee Satisfaction to the Next Level by Bob McCann and Liz Keener; Update Your Sales Process for Today’s Marine Market with Jim Million; and Improve Your Service Shop from the Inside Out with Valerie Ziebron.

The MICD program has already kicked off the 2020 Continuous Certification Curriculum with the first quarter course, Maximize Your Boat Show Sales, with Don Cooper of the Sales Heretic, available to those who have already enrolled in the program for 2020.

Maximize Your Boat Show Sales kicked off in early January, just in time for most dealers to get a fresh dose of education before their first boat show of the season. In the first quarter, Don Cooper covers the during and after stages of the boat show, helping dealers better qualify their leads and follow up with those prospects to increase sales and get more consumers enjoying the boating lifestyle.