MIBS Innovation Breakfast agenda announced

The NMMA announced the agenda for the 2020 Innovation Breakfast, taking place on Feb. 14 from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in Miami at a new location—the Rusty Pelican Restaurant, located off the Rickenbacker Causeway, just down the street from the entrance of the Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show.

Presented by the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF), the Innovation Breakfast celebrates the best in boating and recognizes the marine industry’s greatest innovations. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

The 2020 Innovation Breakfast will feature a host of presentations focused on propelling the recreational boating industry forward. The agenda is as follows: