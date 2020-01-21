MIBS Innovation Breakfast agenda announced

The NMMA announced the agenda for the 2020 Innovation Breakfast, taking place on Feb. 14 from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in Miami at a new location—the Rusty Pelican Restaurant, located off the Rickenbacker Causeway, just down the street from the entrance of the Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show.
Presented by the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF), the Innovation Breakfast celebrates the best in boating and recognizes the marine industry’s greatest innovations. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.
The 2020 Innovation Breakfast will feature a host of presentations focused on propelling the recreational boating industry forward. The agenda is as follows:
- Welcome — Larry Berryman, show director
- State of the Industry Presentation — Frank Hugelmeyer, president, National Marine Manufacturers Association
- CSI Awards — The Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Awards recognize boat and engine manufacturers for excellence in customer service.
- Alan J. Freedman Memorial Leadership Award — Honors individuals who, in the course of their careers, have made outstanding contributions to the marine accessories industry through leadership, creativity and personal motivation.
- Charles Chapman Award – Honors individuals or groups within the marine industry who have made outstanding contributions to the sport of boating for the benefit of the recreational boating industry and boating public.
- Innovation Awards — The recreational boating industry’s highest honor for innovative and technological achievement. Judged by Boating Writers International.