Skeeter introduces all-new ZX150 bass boat

Skeeter kicked off 2020 with the introduction of an all-new ZX150 bass boat with features designed to create more room, better fishability and a powerful ride.

“The new ZX150 has all the right bells, whistles and improvements that make it an optimal choice for freshwater tournament anglers,” said Jeff Stone, senior vice president, Skeeter Boats. “It’s comfortable, fast and built to endure even the toughest competition circumstances.”

Powered by a Yamaha V MAX SHO® 150 four-stroke outboard, the ZX150 features a larger console and cockpit, increased beam dimensions, new tackle and rod storage layouts and new ergonomic seating with styled upholstery increase space and comfort.

Available in eight color packages, the ZX150 comes standard with a 28-gallon livewell, a Minn Kota® Precision on-board charger, a Minn Kota® Edge 70lb thrust trolling motor, Helix® 5 CHIRP GPS G3 w/ temp (Dash), built-in running bow navigation lighting, a 12-inch jackplate and a torque transfer system.

The ZX150 is scheduled for distribution to dealers this month and will be on display at the Kansas City Boat & SportShow™, January 9-12, 2020; the Atlanta Boat Show®, January 16-19, 2020; and the St. Louis Boat & SportShow™, January 30-February 2, 2020.