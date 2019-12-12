Sara Anghel named 2019 Darlene Briggs Woman of the Year

Sara Anghel of the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) Canada has been selected as the recipient of the thirty-third annual Darlene Briggs Marine Industry Woman of the Year Award. The award was presented to Anghel by the 2018 award recipient, Angela Pilkington, on Tuesday morning, Dec. 10, as part of the Dealer Week Awards Luncheon in Tampa, Fla.

The Darlene Briggs Marine Industry Woman of the Year Award is named after the late Darlene Briggs of Wayzata, Minn., who was admired for her tireless dedication to the marine industry. Boating Industry magazine and the MRAA together present the award to honor her memory. It is offered annually to an outstanding woman who is actively involved in the marine industry at any level. It recognizes long and devoted service, untiring commitment, and the advancement of women in the marine business. The recipient receives an award and a check for $500 to be used for her professional development.

Anghel started her career in the marine industry in 2008 as the President of NMMA Canada. Since then, she has been a tireless advocate for the boating industry with the Canadian government, serving manufacturers and dealers in Canada, as well as manufacturers in the US who need assistance in Canada.

“Sara’s dedication to the boating industry is remarkable,” comments MRAA Educational Foundation Executive Director Natalie Briggs Carlson. “She demonstrates the immense impact one individual can have on an industry across an entire country.”

In reflecting on her own success, Sara recommends a threefold strategy. First, find mentors who can help you grow; next, learn all aspects of the marine industry, “Women should aim to learn more about the technical aspects of our industry. This will give them the opportunity to engage on multiple levels,” Anghel wrote in her application. This leads to her final strategy, “Don’t Be Afraid to Network!”

“I am passionate about working with the millennial women in the industry to help them build confidence in their abilities, and support them in developing their ideas and voices,” noted Anghel in her application, “Believing in yourself is the key to your success. Transcending preconceived stereotypes is important.”