Boating Industry reveals 2025 Movers and Shakers

Boating Industry is proud to present the 2025 Movers & Shakers honorees – visionary leaders and trailblazers propelling the recreational boating industry.

This year’s Mover & Shaker of the Year and Finalists exemplify resilience in the face of industry challenges, while advancing innovation through their leadership, commitment, and influence both within their organizations and across the industry.

2025 MOVER & SHAKER OF THE YEAR

Keith Yunger | President, Sea Ray Boats

For Keith Yunger, president of Sea Ray Boats, the story of his career began long before he ever stepped into an office or a factory floor. It began in the cockpit of boats that his father was helping build and improve.

His dad worked for the founder of Sea Ray, C.N. Ray, as vice president and general manager of the company, and often brought home new models for his family to test. Yunger’s childhood was spent not only enjoying the water but also watching how products came to life.

“We’d always be the test family using the product,” Yunger said. “Back in the day, before laptops, my dad always had a yellow legal pad and a pencil on the water and he would take notes while we were out there overnighting on the product. He’d come back with what worked and what didn’t work.”

The lessons went beyond product design. Growing up exposed to Sea Ray dealer meetings, Yunger learned the importance of relationships in business at a young age too.

“They used to have meetings in town and then we’d do barbeques and entertainment at the house,” Yunger remembered. “So that was a way for me, when I was eight years old all the way up to high school, to be around those dealers, learn how relationships were built and the importance of that.”

Those lessons would become foundational when Yunger graduated college and officially entered the industry. Over the years, he took on a variety of roles in sales, customer service, marketing, portfolio management and strategy.

“That started shaping a lot of my thinking around the voice of the customer,” Yunger said. “How do we have customer centric solutions versus ‘let’s build what we like?’ The way I used to describe it to team members and dealers: If we build what you like, we’re a museum. If we build what the market likes, we’re a retailer. And we can actually move volume out there and put a lot of people on the water.”

Yunger has nearly 40 years in the marine industry, 20 of them with Brunswick. Before taking the helm at Sea Ray four years ago, he led Bayliner, played a role in the acquisition of the HeyDay brand, and helped form Brunswick’s Venture Group, bringing together the Quicksilver, Uttern, Bayliner and HeyDay brands.

“We brought together Venture Group as four value based brands to create synergies and dealer channel product portfolio development and operations in terms of manufacturing that helped us maintain a low cost point to maintain a good value proposition for the entry level side of the industry,” Yunger shared.

Today, he leads Sea Ray, an iconic brand that celebrated its 65th anniversary last year. For him, being a part of Sea Ray’s milestone anniversary, and Bayliner’s 60th anniversary prior, were more than commemorations. They were opportunities to take part in recognizing the people behind the brands that he was grateful for.

“What made me feel proud is there were decades worth of customers, dealers and employees that have shaped the legacy of those two iconic brands in the industry,” Yunger explained. “For me, it’s a big accomplishment to recognize those folks of the past, recognize the current team and then shape the current team to carry it forward.”

Yunger leads Sea Ray’s current team with approachability. “Being an engaged individual with our employees, our dealer friends, customers — I want to create a comfort zone,” he explained.

“At the end of the day, titles define roles and responsibilities, not people. I’ve been in businesses before where people get a little too hung up on their title, so they think their voice is louder. I don’t want that. I don’t have all the answers,” he said. “I have a team for a reason, and I need to get the best out of them. And to get the best out of them, they have to be comfortable in the environment or conversation, whether it’s on the plant floor, in a conference room, at a boat show or at a dealership.”

That philosophy drives his authentic approach to his team. “I’m not going to ask you to do something if you can’t do it or if I haven’t done it before,” Yunger said. He strives to help his team determine what to prioritize and what resources they need. He encourages personalized communication too. “My encouragement is, have the conversation and then back it up with the keyboard.”

Much of Yunger’s leadership style was shaped by mentors, starting with his father, who taught him the value of relationships.

“As a young kid, I’d be out at the plant with him and I’d see him talk to people in the lamination department or in the assembly line as comfortably and easily as some of his sales managers or marketing people in the office,” Yunger said.

More recently, leaders like Aine Denari, president of Navico Group, and Brenna Preisser, president of Brunswick Boat Group Division, have shared perspectives that have helped Yunger grow.

“[Aine] gave me a different way of thinking about innovation,” he said. “As we go forward, there’s a tendency over time as a company to innovate for the sake of innovation, versus the real value proposition for the customer and what they are willing to pay for. I think that was insightful for me.”

Preisser has reminded him that people are motivated by different social needs and social rewards. “There’s a theme between the three of them,” he shared. “It’s all about people; continuing to learn how to work with people, reward people, pull the best out of them, and understand what trips their trigger on value proposition if they’re on the customer end.”

His approach can be summed up in six guiding words he shares with his teams: curiosity, observation, anticipation, urgency, ownership and accountability.

“With any opportunity or challenge, understand the ‘why’ through curiosity and observation. Develop the ‘what’ and the ‘when’ with anticipation and urgency. And drive the ‘how’ through ownership and accountability,” Yunger explained. “That’s how we bring the best thinking out of everybody on the team, versus me as a leader just telling them what to do.”

Yunger is proud of the products that the teams he has worked with have brought to market over the years. “At the end of the day, we’re in it to create smiles and memories for people on the water,” he shared. “We do that through our touch points, and our products are a huge touch point.”

But he is also aware of the challenges ahead for the boating industry, especially around diversity and inclusion.

He shared that throughout his career, companies have largely focused on a single audience, but the market must be broadened to better engage women, younger generations and people from diverse ethnic backgrounds.

“I think it’s a multiyear, multidecade challenge in front of us,” he said. “But if we don’t start chipping away at it, we’re going to wake up a decade from now and ask what happened, versus recognizing new people coming in and learning how to retain them.”

Sea Ray has taken steps, from a multilingual website to diverse hiring in leadership roles, and through events like the Sea Ray Surf Camp in Switzerland, designed to connect boating with younger generations.

“It was all about teaching people how to handle a boat and surf system set up, and then getting them behind the boat and surfing. You see mid-50s to mid-teens out behind the boat on the wave and everybody is having fun. It’s just a great way to connect the family.”

As he reflected on his career and the industry’s future, Yunger circled back to people. He recently caught up with a dealer whose father was signed by his own in 1965. “All that history and the people in between that he knew and that I knew, just those memories coming back, it reinforced the passion and the people in the business and why we do what we do,” he said.

As his son carries on the family’s boating legacy as a Brunswick employee, Yunger reiterates that boats may be the product, but people are the purpose. He shared that boats are the vehicle to connect with people, and at the end of the day it’s about engagement, trust and relationships.

FINALISTS

Jamie Dewar | Co-CEO, Legend Boats

Jamie Dewar has spent much of his life around the boating industry. His father, Carol Dewar, and partner Victor Duhamel co-founded Duhamel & Dewar nearly 60 years ago, a company that grew from selling tires and lawn equipment to RVs and eventually boats. In the mid-1980s, the pair launched Legend Boats as a private-label brand, creating a foundation that Dewar would one day help propel.

“I grew up in the business doing odds and ends,” Dewar said. “I worked in sales and the shop, all different aspects.” That early involvement gave him an understanding of the industry from the ground up.

But before returning to the family business, Dewar charted his own path. At Wilfrid Laurier University, he pursued a double degree in physics and computing alongside business administration. “I couldn’t decide which path, so I got the best of both worlds,” he said.

In 2004, Dewar returned to the company full-time. At a time when internet tools were still emerging, his IT background gave Legend a competitive edge. The brand was already established across Canada, but Dewar saw opportunities to improve operations, scalability, and the customer experience.

Dewar credits his father and Duhamel for instilling values that continue to guide his leadership. “What I learned from both of them is that you have to work with people who are different than you, who have different strengths and weaknesses,” he said. “[They were] completely different characters.”

Dewar has also drawn inspiration from titles like “How to Win Friends and Influence People” and “The Wizard of Odds.” An “audio book junkie,” he is constantly listening and learning.

“I’m always trying to learn more and stay up to date with whatever is current, whether it’s through the marketing side, leadership side, organizational structure, product side or innovation side,” he said. “Being open to change – change quick, iterate, change quick, measure, repeat – I think that’s a big key to our success.”

When it comes to leadership within Legend, Dewar emphasized empowerment and trust. “I try to empower the team as much as possible and provide feedback, motivation and ideas,” he said. “I do make a conscious effort to stand back. I try to listen a lot more than I speak. They’re the ones who have the better ideas and more experience. They’re hands on every day. You really have to trust your team.”

He is also an advocate for measurement. “From a leadership standpoint, I want to give you flexibility, but I want to make sure there’s clarity around what the goals are, why we’re doing what we’re doing, and how we’re going to measure it.”

His long-term perspective allows him to weather short-term challenges while keeping focus on growth. “There’s going to be challenges, so I’m much more focused on the long-term path and making sure that we’re putting tools in place,” he said. “A little short-term pain for long-term gain, I’m completely fine with.”

Daily habits and consistency are another cornerstone. Dewar encourages his team to break down goals into manageable actions. “It’s not the big crazy idea,” he said. “It’s really doing the right things daily. Are we calling five customers a day? Are we making sure our warranty list is down to zero by the end of the day? A lot of people get tied up in the results, but the results are the end, not what got you there.”

“One of the things that’s important to me is just trying to make [Legend] a great place to work,” he continued. “We’re not perfect by any means and there are always opportunities for improvement, but it is something that I definitely strive for and that we’re always trying to improve.”

Beyond his role at Legend, Dewar gives back through formal mentorship with the Norcat Innovation Mill organization, helping early-stage companies with marketing, scaling, structure and strategy.

Looking at the broader industry, Dewar acknowledged challenges such as tariffs and an aging buyer. But he also sees opportunity. “We’ve got to find more innovative ways to build or to keep the pricing down so more people can get involved on the water,” he said. “It’s easy to keep adding and making things bigger and better, but things just escalate and become less affordable. I think there’s an opportunity to get creative. Whether it’s with manufacturing techniques, materials or products.”

Recognizing that first-time buyers often face challenges regarding storage, financing and insurance, Dewar has helped spearhead initiatives aimed at simplifying boat ownership. The company now offers Legend-branded insurance and streamlined financing.

“We were able to bring a lot of these different aspects of boating together and make it much more seamless for customers to get out on the water,” he explained. “That is the underlying theme that is an opportunity – make it easier for customers. Every bit of friction increases the odds that someone is not going to buy.”

Dewar was also a key driver behind the launch of Vetta Pontoons and the Pulse, a roto-molded utility boat with electric options aimed at helping younger buyers get on the water.

“We’ve accomplished a lot in the last year,” he reflected. “It’s been multiple years of work in the making. We introduced three new brands of products as well as completely streamlined our Legend Boats lineup.”

The company’s mission is to help customers create memories aboard a boat, and with Dewar at the helm, the Legend team is doing just that.

Bryan Redmond | Co-Founder, CEO, Suntex Marinas

Bryan Redmond was exposed to the marina business long before taking on the role of CEO at Suntex Marinas in 2021. Growing up in Texas, his father was an entrepreneur who owned more than a dozen restaurants. When his parents bought land on Lake Travis, intended as retirement property, it set the course for his career.

“They ended up having one of the last permits to build a marina on Lake Travis,” Redmond said. “We ended up building a marina and a water park called VIP Marina. My first job as a teenager was the opportunity to work at the marina – worked in the store, the cash register, met the customers, worked the docks, pumped gas. I got to be exposed to the industry in a unique way at a young age.”

After attending Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, Redmond started his career at Arthur Andersen in Dallas. Later, he was introduced to marina investor Johnny Powers.

He went to work for Powers in 2002 as an analyst, learning how to put businesses together and underwrite and value marinas.

Over the next several years, Redmond worked alongside Powers and Ron Rhodes at Sun Resorts, eventually becoming a partner before the company was sold in 2007. That experience opened his eyes to opportunities in the marina space.

By late 2008, Redmond, Powers and Rhodes began drafting the business plan that would become Suntex Marinas. The vision was simple but transformative: take the mom-and-pop, fragmented industry and build a scaled platform that ran marinas not just as storage for boats, but as hospitality experiences.

That philosophy fueled Suntex’s growth. By 2013, the company had 17 marinas, and by 2015, Suntex Marina Investors was launched, changing the marina landscape.

“We had the opportunity to become the first marina real estate investment trust (REIT),” Redmond explained. “It took a lot of work to get a private letter ruling from the IRS. It took almost two and a half years and my CFO, Tom Tipton, was the leader in getting that done. I was proud of being part of that. When we got the letter in the mail it was a huge deal, not only for Suntex, but in the industry because we were the first to do that.”

Now, others have become marina REITs, benefiting from access to capital that wasn’t available to the industry prior.

In 2021, Redmond took on the role of CEO of Suntex. “I’ve had the great opportunity to run Suntex Marinas since that March 21 date, which has been a ton of fun and we’ve grown tremendously,” he said. When he started as CEO, Suntex operated 30 marinas. Today, the entity runs 95 marinas.

Redmond is proud of initiatives that set Suntex apart, like the company’s partnership with hospitality schools. Suntex has helped develop a marina operations curriculum, internships and a manager in training program.

“Before we started doing that five or six years ago, I don’t think the majority of students who were going to hospitality school saw marinas as a real career path,” he said. “[Watching] some of the success those young students have had from our organization, who have become leaders within the organization at such a young age, has been really neat to be part of.”

As a leader, Redmond is approachable and strives to make employees feel understood. “I consider myself a man of the people,” he said. “Having the experience of working at a marina to understanding the financial side, the operational side, and trying to understand every aspect of the business allows me to be a leader who helps accomplish things strategically with others.”

He credits mentors throughout his career – his father, Johnny Powers and Ron Rhodes – as well as the many marina operators who sold to Suntex but stayed on as partners.

“It’s been really neat to have those typically older gentlemen who have had similar experiences to lean on,” he said. “Not just owning and operating marinas but even trying to navigate raising four children and a happy marriage. You always need good mentors and good advice to help you through those challenges.”

He has also invested in mentoring others. “I think we have four former team members of Suntex that have actually gone on to start their own marina companies,” he shared. “Sometimes I wish they didn’t necessarily create companies to compete directly against us, but if you step back and think about it, it’s neat to play a part in helping them learn about the marina business and learn how to take that risk on their own. Looking back, it’s been very fulfilling to have been a part of that.”

Looking ahead, Redmond sees both challenges and opportunities. He points to an aging, non-diverse customer base and the need for the industry to work together to attract new boaters.

“Our average boat owner/customer is in their mid 50s today,” he said. “Our current customer base is not very diverse. I think there’s a very unique opportunity to get people into boating. It’s such a great lifestyle.”

He shared the opportunity for manufacturers, retailers and service providers is to work together to improve the customer experience. “At the end of the day, I don’t feel like we’re competing against other marina operators as much as we are just competing for people’s time,” he continued. “I know my team, we talk about that a lot. Our biggest risk is that somebody decides that the boating lifestyle is just not worth their time anymore.”

To meet that challenge, Suntex provides multiple access points to the water, from rentals and boat clubs to dinner cruises and paddleboards. “The more we do that, the more interest there’s going to be.”

And for Redmond, the journey is far from over. “It’s been a fun ride, but we still have a ways to go,” he said. “I think the next 10 years are going to be even more fun.”