Hurricane Milton makes landfall in West-Central Florida

Adam QuandtOctober 10, 2024

Hurricane Milton made landfall overnight on the west-central coast of Florida before making its way inland across the middle of the state, maintaining its hurricane status as it headed out to the Atlantic Ocean this morning. When Milton arrived in Florida, it was a category 3 hurricane, severely impacting homes, businesses, roads, and marine infrastructure.

While reports are starting to come in, Hurricane Milton’s full impact won’t be known for days. This storm follows the devastating impact felt across the Southeast less than two weeks prior by Hurricane Helene.

The situation presents monumental challenges for not only the Southeast region’s residents and businesses, but for the entire recreational boating industry. The number one priority remains ensuring the safety and wellbeing of those impacted.

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) said it is communicating with members, stakeholders and partners to fully assess the impact of Hurricanes Helene and Milton on the recreational marine community and understand the support needed.

NMMA urges members impacted by these hurricanes can reach out to NMMA via its communications email, PRTeam@nmma.org.

NMMA said it will provide further details on federal disaster relief and assistance available to impacted members as the information becomes available in the coming days.

