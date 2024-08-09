Electric power sends shockwaves through the industry

By Krystina Skibo

EPG Trade Managing Editor

Gone are the days when going for an electric-powered vehicle meant downsizing its speed and abilities. With all the recent development in technology, electric propulsion is charging forward — creating a great deal of excitement in the space.

Mercury Marine alone has launched five new electric models in the last 18 months. Two of their latest Avator models, the 75e and 110e outboards, are capable of powering bigger boats including RIBs, aluminum fishing boats and medium-sized pontoons, according to Patrick Reinke, Avator category manager.

Even the 2024 Olympics are taking part in this electric-powered frenzy, utilizing Torqeedo’s electric motors and batteries for at least four boats in the opening ceremony river boat cruise show. The main highlight of the ceremony will be the longest and heaviest electric boat to ever be placed on the Seine, the “Mistinguett,” which will also be powered by two Torqeedo Deep Blue 100i electric motors and six units of the new Deep Blue Battery 80.

“The City of Paris has set itself the goal of halving the environmental footprint of previous Olympic Games at this year’s Games,” says Matthias Vogel, senior vice president of the Customized Solutions Business Unit at Torqeedo.

“We are proud to support the city with our latest Customized Solutions Business Unit project, while setting new standards in sustainability for the 2024 Olympic Games,” he continues. “The conversion of the Mistinguett to an all-electric propulsion system demonstrates how traditional vessels can be equipped with state-of-the-art technology to glide quietly and emission-free across the water in the future.”

Evolution of electric propulsion

In general, climate protection is becoming more important around the globe. As the trend continues to influence the marine industry, the years have brought a multitude of excitement and growth surrounding electric power.

“The market has faced some challenges with higher interest rates, which has also created some challenges for electric start-ups, but we’re still very excited about the direction of electric propulsion,” mentions Dan Ryks, senior category manager, Mercury eSolutions.

Electric solutions manufacturer ePropulsion states that they have seen tremendous advances in charging and efficiency in electric propulsion. “This has allowed us to launch new and exciting products like the award-winning eLite and X-Series and I-Series engines. In general, acceptance of electric propulsion and mainstream adoption by boaters is finally hitting its stride and our sales are showing a very positive demand for alternatives to internal combustion engines,” the company says.

While the pandemic impacted businesses across the globe, marine industry sales spiked as consumers had nothing to do but isolate themselves from society. This sales spike also gave manufacturers the funds to be able to put more time and effort into electric power.

“Covid impacted nearly all industries in the last four years in some way shape or form, but it brought more people to boating, so electric propulsion definitely got a little boost from Covid as well,” Ryks says.

ePropulsion also discusses how Covid positively impacted their business. “We were already in development for our new 96-volt infrastructure and as demand for boating products skyrocketed, it really helped our sales,” the company states. “We have a sim card in our newer platform, which allows for remote diagnosis. This advanced integration, which was already underway, gave us an edge over the competition.”

Amplified consumer expectations

Similarly to every other industry, consumer expectations for electric propulsion are increasing. “Consumers expect something user-friendly,” notes Vogel. “They want to have the motor started with the switch of a button and to tread silently over the water, all without emitting any emissions. It makes them feel better being out in nature knowing that there is a solution that’s better for the environment. It allows them to fully enjoy their time on the water.”

Agreeing with Vogel is Ryks, stating that consumers want a quiet operation that’s low maintenance and delivers zero direct emissions.

While boaters are certainly acquiring higher expectations, questions are still presented on reliability, weight and range that can make them skeptical about adopting new technology.

“However, as technology in these areas have evolved, niche markets like tenders, kayaks and paddleboards are seeing the value of electric propulsion in ways that they didn’t think were possible,” ePropulsion states. “I think that if a boater is ready to repower or buy a new vessel, they are seriously considering the option of electric propulsion over internal combustion and whether it is right for their needs.”

There are also additional concerns on cost, range, infrastructure, product education, exposure and vessel development, according to Ryks. “Nevertheless, the technology roadmap for batteries and the consumer benefits of electric propulsion gives us confidence that these barriers will be reduced over time and the value proposition for electric will grow,” he says.

Charging infrastructure a weak point

Electric power in the marine industry brings along a considerable amount of possibilities in changing up the way boaters think about watercraft, but it also brings along some challenges. One of them being the charging infrastructure.

“There are numerous initiatives around the country,” states ePropulsion. “For example, Maine is doing an electric infrastructure study and pilot programs. Beyond that, most marinas already have a standard power supply in place to address a lot of recreational and some commercial needs.”

Since the electric boating segment is still in its early stages, Ryks mentions that the majority of it is focused on low voltage and low horsepower boat applications. “Currently, smaller boats with lower horsepower and compact battery packs can use existing shore power and home outlets. However, as high-voltage electric boats with larger batteries become more prevalent, there will be a need to develop a more extensive network of DC fast charging facilities to support their adoption,” he says.

“Mercury Marine is actively supporting the development of charging infrastructure by engaging with industry stakeholders and participating in broader discussions about infrastructure needs,” he continues. “Through these efforts, we aim to contribute to the creation of a more comprehensive network that will enhance the overall electric boating experience and support the sector’s growth.”

For now, as the electric power segment continues to develop, Vogel states that it’s relatively easy for recreational boaters to charge at the dock overnight since they are most likely out on the water during the day. But it may take a while for the commercial space to go completely electric since they will need more charging time with bigger boats.

“I think this is something we need to look at more because as more boats go electric, the harbor needs to grow and get better,” he says. “More people are also driving to their boats with electric cars, so since parking lots will need to increase their charging infrastructure anyway, both of these infrastructure projects should go hand-in-hand and put this into place.”

Electrifying the future

As the world becomes more concerned with climate change, electric power will continue to take up space in each industry. “I think it will carve a certain space in the marine market where consumers can acquire emission-free boats and enjoy silence while cruising along,” says Vogel.

“But there’s also a space for larger cities, like Paris with the Olympic Games, where you are in a congested area and the city is trying to reduce its carbon footprint,” he continues. “Electric mobility is important and will certainly define the market.”

Ryks with Mercury eSolutions expects the power levels to grow as battery technology improves while the costs come down with larger scale. “The future of the electric power/propulsion space in the marine industry is geared towards innovation and customer experience,” he says.

Going forward, ePropulsion believes the electric power market will provide more compact, larger engines as well as additional horsepower and advanced features such as station keeping, autopilot and joystick functions. “Beyond that, our focus is on creating more competitive pricing and increasing battery technology to keep up with the higher horsepower,” the company says.